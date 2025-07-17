WATCH: Rodtang, Tawanchai, Masaaki Noiri highlight some of the most brutal finishes in ONE Championship

  • home icon
By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Jul 17, 2025 11:44 GMT
Rodtang Jitmuangnon - Photo by ONE Championship
ONE Championship is known for producing some incredible knockout highlight reels, given the high finishing rate of its global talent roster.

Some of the most dangerous finishers in the world of mixed martial arts, kickboxing, and Muay Thai call the world's largest martial arts organization their home.

Among them, guys like former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnong, featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai and interim featherweight kickboxing titleholder Masaaki Noiri have authored some amazing finishes in their time inside the ONE Championship ring.

The promotion posted a recent highlight reel of some of its most brutal finishes, which you can watch below.

Needless to say, fans have been treated to some absolutely awesome performances from ONE Championship's global superstars.

Rodtang, in particular, has become a viral sensation after showcasing his prime knockout talent in ONE over the last few years. It has come to the point where 'Rodtang' is a globally recognized household name.

Needless to say, fans are absolutely enamored by 'The Iron Man' and what he brings to the ring on every given night.

What's next for Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

On the heels of a spectacular knockout performance in his first-round annihilation of Japanese kickboxing icon 'The Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa earlier this year, 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon has reached unprecedented heights in his career.

Unfortunately for Rodtang, he did lose his flyweight Muay Thai world title on the scales for his fight against Jacob Smith late last year. That being said, the Bangkok native has vowed to recapture his lost gold, and return to the throne with renewed focus.

Fans can't wait to see Rodtang back in action at the earliest.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Rodtang Jitmuangnon's next fight.

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
