WATCH: Rodtang, Tawanchai, Masaaki Noiri highlight some of the most brutal finishes in ONE Championship

ONE Championship is known for producing some incredible knockout highlight reels, given the high finishing rate of its global talent roster.
Some of the most dangerous finishers in the world of mixed martial arts, kickboxing, and Muay Thai call the world's largest martial arts organization their home.
Among them, guys like former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnong, featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai and interim featherweight kickboxing titleholder Masaaki Noiri have authored some amazing finishes in their time inside the ONE Championship ring.
The promotion posted a recent highlight reel of some of its most brutal finishes, which you can watch below.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Needless to say, fans have been treated to some absolutely awesome performances from ONE Championship's global superstars.
Rodtang, in particular, has become a viral sensation after showcasing his prime knockout talent in ONE over the last few years. It has come to the point where 'Rodtang' is a globally recognized household name.
Needless to say, fans are absolutely enamored by 'The Iron Man' and what he brings to the ring on every given night.
What's next for Rodtang Jitmuangnon?
On the heels of a spectacular knockout performance in his first-round annihilation of Japanese kickboxing icon 'The Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa earlier this year, 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon has reached unprecedented heights in his career.
Unfortunately for Rodtang, he did lose his flyweight Muay Thai world title on the scales for his fight against Jacob Smith late last year. That being said, the Bangkok native has vowed to recapture his lost gold, and return to the throne with renewed focus.
Fans can't wait to see Rodtang back in action at the earliest.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Rodtang Jitmuangnon's next fight.