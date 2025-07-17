WATCH: Rodtang, Tawanchai, Masaaki Noiri highlight some of the most brutal finishes in ONE Championship

ONE Championship is known for producing some incredible knockout highlight reels, given the high finishing rate of its global talent roster.

Ad

Some of the most dangerous finishers in the world of mixed martial arts, kickboxing, and Muay Thai call the world's largest martial arts organization their home.

Among them, guys like former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnong, featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai and interim featherweight kickboxing titleholder Masaaki Noiri have authored some amazing finishes in their time inside the ONE Championship ring.

The promotion posted a recent highlight reel of some of its most brutal finishes, which you can watch below.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Needless to say, fans have been treated to some absolutely awesome performances from ONE Championship's global superstars.

Rodtang, in particular, has become a viral sensation after showcasing his prime knockout talent in ONE over the last few years. It has come to the point where 'Rodtang' is a globally recognized household name.

Needless to say, fans are absolutely enamored by 'The Iron Man' and what he brings to the ring on every given night.

Ad

What's next for Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

On the heels of a spectacular knockout performance in his first-round annihilation of Japanese kickboxing icon 'The Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa earlier this year, 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon has reached unprecedented heights in his career.

Unfortunately for Rodtang, he did lose his flyweight Muay Thai world title on the scales for his fight against Jacob Smith late last year. That being said, the Bangkok native has vowed to recapture his lost gold, and return to the throne with renewed focus.

Ad

Fans can't wait to see Rodtang back in action at the earliest.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Rodtang Jitmuangnon's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.