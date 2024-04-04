WATCH: Superbon looking sharp just a couple of days before massive world title clash against Marat Grigorian in Bangkok

Any elite martial artist knows they cannot do anything other than be confident in the game plan ahead of a fight, which could very well be the case for Superbon.

The top-ranked contender and former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion matches up with Marat Grigorian for the third time in their careers on Friday, April 5, in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The long-awaited bout will see the rivals fight for the right to become the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, and with all the marbles on the line, Superbon is dead set on taking out Grigorian.

Both men own a victory over the other, with the Thai star owning the most recent, where he dominated Grigorian throughout five rounds to retain the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship in March 2022.

The head of Superbon Training Camp has not been shy about the work that he is putting in with the world-famous Trainer Gae and looks as deadly as ever in his latest training clip shared by ONE Championship on Instagram.

Fans split on winner of Superbon-Grigorian II

With a high-octane rematch under the ONE Championship banner awaiting the fans, it is no surprise that their support for either man is split down the middle ahead of the big bout.

ONE Championship asked the fans about who they believe will come out on top this time around, and each man's fanbase came out in full force to lobby their reasons as to why they believe who they are backing will finish the trilogy on their terms.

