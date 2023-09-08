WATCH: Superbon sharpens his tools against fellow Thai megastar Stamp in Pattaya

Superbon shared footage of him lightly sparring with Stamp Fairtex.

Over the next month and a half, the two previously listed Thai superstars are scheduled for respective world title matchups. Firstly, the Fairtex affiliate will challenge Ham Seo Hee for the interim women’s atomweight MMA world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.

A week later, the former 2x featherweight kickboxing world champion will headline ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. He has been matched up for a blockbuster fight against Tawanchai for the latter’s ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Superbon and Stamp Fairtex were recently training in Pattaya, Thailand when they decided to participate in a playful sparring session. The footage was posted on Instagram with the caption saying:

“@stamp_fairtex is meant to tease 😜”

In January of this year, Superbon was dethroned as the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title when Chingiz Allazov knocked him out in the second round. Five months later, he bounced back by securing a knockout-of-the-year contender against Tayfun Ozcan.

The 33-year-old's upcoming fight against Tawanchai goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Meanwhile, Stamp Fairtex last fought on May 5 where she finished Alyse Anderson with a second-round body-kick knockout. Stamp now looks to become the first ONE Championship fighter to hold three world titles by taking out Ham Seo Hee inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 14 and ONE Fight Night 15 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.