Ham Seo Hee honing striking arsenal to ensure ‘feisty’ world title fight versus Stamp Fairtex

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 14, Ham Seo Hee will have to put her striking to the test in the biggest challenge she has faced on the feet in her career.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will compete against Stamp Fairtex for the ONE interim atomweight world championship on the line.

Looking to maintain her perfect record since signing with ONE Championship, the South Korean contender is a well-rounded competitor who isn’t afraid to compete with anyone in any skill set.

For her upcoming contest and shot at securing gold, the veteran is well aware of the strengths that her opponent brings to the table.

As a former ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, Stamp Fairtex represents the best of the best when it comes to striking-only rules.

With all that in mind, it will take a lot more to get Ham Seo Hee to doubt herself and her ability to compete wherever the fight goes.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 36-year-old spoke about what she has been working on specifically for this fight, alluding to her gameplan to try and strike with her opponent:

“As both [of us] possess striking strengths, I am focusing on training to showcase it feisty during the title fight.”

While striking with a fighter like Stamp Fairtex isn’t always the best idea, her opponent has also demonstrated a calculated and composed fighting style to counter the Thai's fluidity in the stand-up department.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.