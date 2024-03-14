WATCH: Superbon teaches the secret to his lightning-fast kicks with zero wind-up 

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing kingpin Superbon Singha Mawynn has taught a fool-proof way of delivering the perfect fast-kick.

The Thai superstar capitalized on teaching fans a thing or two about throwing kicks while training for his upcoming rematch against Marat Grigorian next month.

With Trainer Jeng, Superbon demonstrated the right form of delivering a fast-kick without compromising his position.

Check out the clip below:

There’s another belt up for grabs on April 8 at ONE Friday Fights 58, with Superbon and Marat Grigorian at its forefront. The two former rivals have another opportunity to build a new legacy within the world’s largest martial arts organization, starting with an interim world title bout.

They will fight each other for the third time in their careers for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, while the reigning divisional king Chingiz ‘Chinga’ Allazov takes some downtime from competition.

Per usual, the championship fight will stretch into five rounds, allowing both strikers enough time to do some serious damage or even find the perfect knockout.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms (ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, and watch.onefc.com)

Superbon promises fans he’ll be better while doing some fast boxing drills

We all know that Superbon has a kickboxing style that’s hard to handle.

He’s just so good at setting up his kicks behind feints, that if you blink, you’ll miss watching some of his best shots. In other words, his stance is on another level. Superbon, however, believes he still needs to work on his boxing.

There are a couple of things that Superbon has improved on since suffering a loss to the reigning champion Chingiz Allazov last year. Allazov really set the bar in terms of his boxing. He outclassed Superbon with his head movement and sharp punching combinations to win the bout by knockout.

So Superbon has set himself a new objective: to get faster and improve the quality of striking.

Watch the Thai superstar at work below: