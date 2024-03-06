“Superbon 2.0 incoming!” - Fans ecstatic to see Superbon each another level at ONE Friday Fights 58 against Marat Grigorian

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is hard at work preparing himself for a return to the Circle later this year.

We haven’t seen Superbon compete in kickboxing since scoring a spectacularly brutal second-round knockout against Tayfun Ozcan in June. It was an undeniably impressive showing from the Thai icon, but if he hopes to one day reclaim the featherweight kickboxing crown, Superbon knows that he’ll have to keep working and improving.

He recently took to Instagram to share a short clip of him putting in work on the pads. He did so alongside the caption which read:

"Will be better 👊🏽"

ONE Championship fans were thrilled to see Superbon working hard ahead of his return, writing:

“Superbon 2.0 incoming!”

“Nice, working on your hands 🔥🔥”

“Pad holder was amazing. You see he always kept the target up to his face towards the end and was just catching random shots Superbon was throwing.”

“Shed a tear beautiful boxing brother 🐐”

“Working those combos!”

“Are we gonna see superbon throwing boxing combos soon? 😍🔥”

Superbon will face old rival Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Superbon went toe-to-toe with Tawanchai to close out 2023

Following a successful run in eight-ounce gloves, Superbon made his debut in the art of eight limbs under the ONE banner, taking on the featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai. The pair delivered a Fight of the Year contender at ONE Friday Fights 46, but in the end, it was Tawanchai who saw his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Still, Superbon’s performance was strong enough that we could see a rematch between the two at some point in the future.

Would you like to see the two Thai warriors run it back?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Friday Fights 46 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.