WATCH: Superbon demos the proper way to land destructive knees without getting hit 

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will get another shot at gold at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5. Against him will be frequent rival Marat Grigorian for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Ahead of his upcoming interim world title bout, Superbon has been uploading a lot of short instructional videos on Instagram, breaking down common mistakes in Muay Thai and correcting them.

In his most recent entry, the Thai icon showed how to correctly land a stepping knee strike to the body:

What separates the technique of modern-day icons from mere world champions is the tiny little adjustments they apply to make the biggest difference in effectivity. The small detail of the Thai former world champion raising his right hand to pull the target to him as he lands the knee increases the force of impact significantly.

Superbon Singha Mawynn faces Marat Grigorian for a third time at ONE Friday Fights 58

At ONE Fight Night 58, Superbon will have a rubber match against his bitter rival Marat Grigorian for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. Back in 2018, Grigorian became just the third fighter at that point to ever KO the Thai icon in over 120 fights.

Since the KO, however, Superbon bounced back with an epic 12-fight winning streak, which included a ground-shaking KO win over the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan for the ONE featherweight kickboxing throne. He then capped off his marvelous run by avenging his loss to Grigorian at ONE's 10th-anniversary show, ONE X, in a successful world title defense.

He dropped the belt to Chingiz Allazov in his next bout but bounced back with a head kick finish of Tayfun Ozcan just a few months later. He then went to Muay Thai and challenged Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his division's belt and produced one of the greatest fights in modern Muay Thai history.

As for Grigorian, after the ONE X loss, he bounced back with a strong win over the aforementioned Ozcan via a unanimous decision. He then got another shot at the belt and faced Allazov in a valiant losing effort. After which, he KO'd one for the few men to finish Superbon, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

On April 5, the two familiar foes will settle the score in a rubber match at ONE Friday Fights 58, available free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms (ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, and watch.onefc.com).