WATCH: Superlek defies nature itself in epic world title win over Jonathan Haggerty in Denver, gears up for Nabil Anane in Japan

Two-sport ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 shocked the world when he won the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship from Jonathan Haggerty last September at ONE 168: Denver. Now, he will attempt to become the undisputed king of the 145-pound Muay Thai division.

Happening on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, 'The Kicking Machine' will star in a bantamweight Muay Thai world championship unification bout against ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

As he gets set for his 18th fight under the ONE banner, ONE shared an Instagram video documenting how he defied expectations against 'The General', who still holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship, to join an exclusive club of ONE athletes to simultaneously hold gold in two sports.

Watch the entire video below:

His upcoming unification bout with the towering Thai-Algerian will be no walk in the park, as Anane has found his stride since Superlek knocked him out in his June 2023 promotional debut. He is currently on a six-fight winning streak, which includes capturing the interim strap this past January.

Superlek takes pride in first victory over Nabil Anane

Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship, recently shared his thoughts on how no other fighter could crack the code that is Nabil Anane like he has.

Speaking recently with the promotion, the Thai hero said:

"Honestly, every time that Nabil fought, he fought in the same style that he lost to me in his debut fight. But it's because other opponents couldn't find a way to get close to him. Almost everyone was a victim of Nabil's clinch and knee, so no one could defeat him."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

