WATCH: Superlek's Denver KO of Jonathan Haggerty caps off historic timeline of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title

Thai megastar Superlek Kiatmoo9 currently possesses two of the most sought-after prizes under the ONE Championship banner: the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world championship.

With two successful defenses of the 135-pound kickboxing crown, 'The Kicking Machine' aimed to become a two-sport king by capturing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship from then-reigning king Jonathan Haggerty, who is also the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

Instead of an expected five-round dream fight at ONE 168: Denver in September 2024, he only needed 49 seconds to dethrone Haggerty, thanks to an elbow to the face.

'The General' still holds the 145-pound kickboxing gold despite the defeat.

Relive the moment below in a video shared by ONE on YouTube:

However, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative cannot call himself the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion just yet.

That distinction will be up for grabs between him and ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, with their unification bout happening at the top of the undercard.

The Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, will host the event.

Superlek hopes Japanese fans will welcome him with open arms at ONE 172

Superlek has fought all over the world as a ONE athlete, and he wishes Japanese fans would give him a warm reception when he returns to their country at ONE 172.

The 29-year-old said in a recent interview with ONE:

"I consider this fight as one of the greatest fights for me, but not the greatest in my career. I've faced many people who are better than Nabil, and in bigger fights. But for this fight, I'm definitely excited to go back to fight in Japan again. I hope that all the fans will give me a warm welcome again.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

