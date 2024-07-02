WATCH: Superlek takes inspiration from Takeru Segawa's trademark push kicks in barnburner against Kongthoranee

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 had one of the best outings of his legendary career last Friday, June 28 at ONE Friday Fights 68 against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

'The Kicking Machine' and Kongthoranee figured in the co-main event spot and their encounter was worthy of such lofty billing as the former is arguably the best of his generation, while the latter is a two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion.

Their high-level chess match had fans responding in awe to every exchange. Superlek, however, employed a game plan that featured him utilizing push kicks that his last opponent, Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa, used heavily.

Watch Superlek take a page out of Takeru's playbook below as posted on ONE Championship's Instagram page.

The push kicks prevented Kongthoranee from getting into his comfortable striking range against Superlek and had to work extra hard to even tag his fellow Thai star with a scoring blow.

After three rounds of nonstop action, Superlek's strategy and well-timed counter hits led to him being awarded the unanimous decision victory which pushed his winning streak to 10.

Superlek now fully focused on September mega fight

The Kiatmoo9 Gym product steps back inside the Circle on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver in another co-main event bout - this time challenging two-sport ONE world champ Jonathan Haggerty for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

With a chance to cement his legacy further inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Superlek said the following during the ONE Friday Fights 68 post-fight press conference:

"Well, I'm very confident and I feel very hopeful about the fight with Haggerty. I'm really hoping I will win."

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are available now via Ticketmaster.

