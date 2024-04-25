WATCH: Swedish phenom Smilla Sundell tunes up the band with perfect front-face kick against Milana Bjelogrlic

After making a name for herself in the art of eight limbs, Smilla Sundell decided to test her skills in the world of kickboxing.

Strapping on the eight-ounce gloves for a clash with Serbian standout Milana Bjelogrlic at ONE Friday Fights 18 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, 'The Hurricane' delivered another dominant performance, further establishing herself as one of the greatest female strikers in all of combat sports.

"TEEP. Will teenage superstar Smilla Sundell remain the strawweight Muay Thai queen when she defends her crown against Natalia Diachkova on May 3 at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video?"

Smilla Sundell won the bout via unanimous decision, moving to a perfect, at then, 3-0 under the ONE Championship banner. On Friday, May 3, she'll look to keep her 'O' intact and the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title still wrapped around her waist when she squares off with Russian knockout artist Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22.

Smilla Sundell faces a true knockout artist in Natalia Diachkova

Returning to the iconic stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Sundell will face one of her toughest tests to date against a hungry contender with a penchant for first-round finishes.

Making her promotional debut in April 2023, Diachkova dispatched Dokmaipa Fairtex in less than two minutes at ONE Friday Fights 13. She followed that up with another quick finish, this time against Lena Locker less than two months later.

She has since picked up two more wins, landing a unanimous decision over Hanna Brady before walking away with a stunning knockout of Chellina Chirino in March.

Will the 'Karelian Lynx' keep her own undefeated run alive and dethrone the Swedish teen phenom, or will 'The Hurricane' add another name to her impressive hit list?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.