Watch: Swedish UFC fighters Khamzat Chimaev and Alexander Gustafsson practice shooting at the gun range

Khamzat Chimaev was on a visit to his homeland, Chechnya, and went all guns blazing. The rising UFC star recently shared a video of him firing rounds at a shooting range.

Frontkick.Online has compiled a video montage of Khamzat Chimaev practising his aim at the gun range. In one of the videos, Chimaev is accompanied by fellow Swedish UFC star Alexander Gustafsson as well. The two are teammates at Allstars Training Center in Stockholm.

Watch the video below.

Khamzat Chimaev arrived at his homeland around a week ago and has been posting about his trip on his Instagram account. His first update was of him walking off his flight, captioned, "Away is good, but home is always better" in Russian. He has been hosted by local leader Ramzar Kadyrov, who is reportedly a big MMA fan.

He has also met young MMA fans and aspirants there, and uploaded an image of that saying "Children are our future".

Khamzat Chimaev: I had to pull out because of the virus

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards

Advertisement

The Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards fight was cancelled a second time when the Chechen-Swedish fighter had to withdraw as he tested positive for COVID-19.

They were initially set to meet on December 19, but that time it was Leon Edwards who pulled out because of a positive COVID-19 test. The event was headlined by Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal instead.

The fight was rebooked for 20th January 2021, the second UFC card of the year, but that fell through as well.

Khamzat Chimaev spoke to reporters in Chechnya on the matter and blamed COVID-19 for the situation. However, the UFC sensation also added that he is recovering well from it and will soon start to train and prepare for the fight at home. UFC is yet to announce a date for the third booking of the bout.

"I had to pull out because of the virus. I am currently recovering and we will fight soon." said Chimaev.

Another report asked if he had tested positive for COVID-19. Khamzat Chimaev said that he did.

"Yes, but that was a month ago. Right now I am recovering, I feel better and will train at home."

Chimaev said that when he took the COVID-19 test, he expected it to come positive as his head was hurting at the time.

In an answer to yet another journalist's question that who is his ideal opponent in UFC, Khamzat Chimaev said he is willing to face every top fighter in the promotion.