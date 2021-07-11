Watch: Tai Tuivasa gets rocked badly but knocks out an on-rushing Greg Hardy with a brutal left hook at UFC 264

Heavyweights Tai Tuivasa and Greg Hardy delivered an absolute banger at UFC 264. Tuivasa finished Hardy with a brutal left hook, decimating 'The Prince of War' in the very first round.

Both combatants started throwing heavy haymakers from the get-go. Hardy pointed to the center of the octagon, challenging Tuivasa for a stand-up war.

After enduring some leg kicks from the Aussie, Hardy lunged in with a left hook but missed. The ATT pupil then rocked Tuivasa but ultimately got caught flush with a brutal left hook from 'Bam Bam' while rushing in to try and secure a finish.

Check out the astonishing finish by Tai Tuivasa below:

Tai Tuivasa (-125) knocks out Greg Hardy pic.twitter.com/gWf5hg7Od7 — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) July 11, 2021

Following the spectacular win, Tai Tuivasa promptly climbed the octagon fence for his patented 'Shoey'.

Tai Tuivasa wants to enter the top ten next

'Bam Bam' is now 3-0 in his last three UFC outings. In his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, the Australian heavyweight said he is primed to take on a fighter in the heavyweight top 10.

With a first-round win over a game opponent like Greg Hardy, Tuivasa will likely get his wish granted by the UFC brass.

In an interview with Laura Sanko backstage, Tuivasa discussed his mature fighting approach against Greg Hardy tonight.

"I think I have got some of the best leg kicks in the whole division. I feel like my hands come off my legs... I feel like I'm getting mature. I felt the crowd. It felt good to be back.

"He got me towards the end there. Then I had to take a little breather. I think that's where the maturity comes in. I took one step back and then I went in again and that's when I caught him.

"It's good to be back in the top fifteen. Feel like I'm back on the roll and this is going to be my year," said Tai Tuivasa.

Check out the entire interview below:

Barely a minute in! ⏱



🇦🇺 @BamBamTuivasa comes in BIG with a KO at #UFC264!



[ Main Card on E+ PPV: https://t.co/DZxtGSEqWu ] pic.twitter.com/F6GM7uy3Ta — UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2021

Edited by Harvey Leonard