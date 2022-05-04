Watch: Taiki Naito vs. Savvas Michael before their respective Grand Prix bouts at ONE 157

Taiki Naito and Savvas Michael will both be competing at ONE 157 in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. While they're scheduled to face different opponents on May 20, the two fought each other back in 2020.

ONE Championship recently uploaded the classic clash to its YouTube channel.

Watch their Muay Thai fight below:

In this ONE Championship Muay Thai bout, the Japanese-born Naito looked to impose his will on his opponent with long kicks and overhand punches in round one. The Cypriot also fought with a lot of aggression, landing strong kicks to the body. Towards the end of the stanza, severe bruising could be seen on Michael's inside thigh.

Partially through round two, Michael landed a hard knee to the head of his opponent, which caused a roar from the audience. He came forward to push his advantage only to be dropped by a strong counter from Naito. The two exchanged heavy strikes to the legs and head for the remainder of the round.

After suffering the knockdown in the second round, Michael came out aggressive in round three. Once again, Naito countered with a booming punch that dropped his oppenent.

Both fighters were able to land significant shots in this exciting Muay Thai bout.

The official decision of the contest was a victory for Taiki Naito. The two fighters will now compete at ONE 157 in the Grand Prix tournament.

Taiki Naito and Savvas Michael in the Muay Thai Grand Prix

On May 20, the Muay Thai Grand Prix kicks off. This ONE Championship tournament features great fighters and former champions. ONE 157 will also host two Muay Thai title fights.

Taiki Naito is a Japanese-born fighter who has been practicing martial arts since before he was in school. He is best known for his powerful kicks that have earned him championships in shoot boxing as well as RISE.

Naito's opponent in the tournament's opening round is the Thai-born fighter Superlek Kiatmoo9. Superlek has held titles in Lumpinee Stadium, WBC Muay Thai, and others.

Cyprus-born Savvas Michael is an eight-time Cyprus national Muay Thai champion with an impressive record of 43-4. His opponent in the opening round will be Iranian fighter Amir Naseri.

Michael seems prepared for the Grand Prix tournament. On Instagram, he wrote that he will be speaking through his fists:

"Talk is cheap. See you May 20th."

