WATCH: Takeru looking sharp and deadly ahead of impending ONE Championship debut

Japanese kickboxing poster boy and ONE Championship's hottest new acquisition, Takeru Segawa, is making headlines ahead of his promotional debut. This is largely due to the massive hype surrounding his mythical career so far.

The 32-year-old striker is the only three-division world champion in the long history of K-1 Kickboxing. He has an impressive pro kickboxing record of 42-3 and recently snatched the ISKA and K-1 Grand Prix lightweight belts in his last bout before signing with ONE.

Ahead of the Japanese striker's ONE debut, fellow fighter, and trainer, Sef Ramos posted a video of 'The Natural Born Crusher' hitting the pads with him in the gym:

"Ready for his One Championship Debut ⚡️🥊. I will be there at the fight to watch Takeru win 🏆."

Those punches and kicks are absolutely frightening to watch. The speed, technique, and power that come with every strike do not bode well for whoever will meet 'The Natural Born Crusher' inside the Circle.

Takeru trains with former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn in Thailand

A few weeks ago, Segawa visited Thailand to train with some of the best strikers in the Art of Eight Limbs. One such fighter he trained with and learned some new tricks from was none other than former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Superbon, who fights for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 46, posted a video of him showing the Japanese star how to land a sneaky head-kick counter after defending a punch.

"Learn from people who can actually do it @superbon_banchamek @k1takeru"

Superbon famously knocked Tyfun Ozcan out with the same counter head-kick at ONE Fight Night 11 back in June. Teaching his trade secrets to the Japanese star will surely make his kicking arsenal even more lethal. We feel bad for whoever's going to meet him in his ONE Championship debut.