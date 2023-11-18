WATCH: Takeru sharpens devastating left roundhouse from kickboxing monster Superbon

Japanese kickboxing superstar and one of ONE Championship's biggest recent acquisitions Takeru Segawa is fast approaching his promotional debut. The striking marvel is already making headlines even before he's set foot inside the Circle. This hype is in large part due to the staggering rep he's already had for years.

Takeru, who famously goes by his first name, is the first and only fighter to win the K-1 world title in three different weight classes. His pro record is at an impressive 42-3, and has powerful momentum behind him after recently winning the ISKA and K-1 Gran Prix lightweight world titles.

A few weeks ago, Segawa visited the land of the Art of Eight Limbs, Thailand, to train with some of the most lethal strikers in the world. One such fighter he rubbed elbows and trained with is none other than former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Superbon posted a video of him teaching the Japanese icon how to land a head-kick as a counter to his opponent's punch.

"Learn from people who can actually do it @superbon_banchamek @k1takeru"

Superbon famously knocked out Tyfun Ozcan with the same counter head-kick back in June at ONE Fight Night 11. Teaching his trade secrets to Segawa will surely make the Japanese superstar's kicking arsenal even more lethal.

Speaking of kicks, in his last performance before joining ONE Championship, Takeru destroyed then-ISKA K-1 63.5 kg world champion Bailey Sugden with a fight-ending head kick.

'The Natural Born Crusher' battered the Brit with power punches and roundhouses in the pocket. By the fifth round, Sugden was almost exclusively guarding his body, leaving his head prone to the head-kick.

At the moment, it's not quite sure yet who will face the Japanese star inside the circle. Whoever it is, we are sure it will be a match-up every kickboxing fan would want to see. Stay tuned to find out.