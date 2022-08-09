Relive Tang Kai’s one-sided demolition job of Edward Kelly in 2019

China's Tang Kai is unbeaten in ONE Championship and it was clear early on that he was a talented fighter.

Later this month he will be fighting for the ONE Featherweight World Championship, but it was clear from his second fight in ONE that he was going to be a dangerous force in the division.

In only his second bout in ONE, Tang faced Filipino MMA fighter Edward Kelly. The fight went the full distance and showed combat sports fans the incredible skills of the Chinese-born athlete. ONE has shared this fight on their YouTube:

"STRIKING SLUGFEST 👊💣💥 Tang Kai vs. Edward Kelly ... Before top-ranked contender Tang Kai challenges ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le for the divisional strap on August 26, relive his brawl with Team Lakay veteran Edward Kelly in 2019!"

Watch the fight below:

It was a high-stakes matchup where both fighters struck at each other from distance until China's Tang was able to secure a takedown and land a solid knee when they got back to their feet. The bout was hosted in Beijing, China, and the audience was yelling in support of their 26-year-old countrymen.

In round two, Kelly attempted to enter range with powerful hooks and high kicks, each strike was skillfully dodged by the Chinese-born fighter, and this impressed the crowd. Tang was able to secure another takedown and land some knees against the grounded opponent.

In the final round, Tang was able to launch his arsenal of strikes which began to land with some regularity. Right straights, body kicks, and more began to be driven home against his opponent. A high kick landed on Kelly's head but he walked it off seemingly unaffected. The judges unanimously gave this fight to Tang Kai.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship makes good on his promise and KOs Yoon Chang Min in Round 1! #ONENextGen2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Tang Kaimakes good on his promise and KOs Yoon Chang Min in Round 1! Tang Kai 🇨🇳 makes good on his promise and KOs Yoon Chang Min in Round 1! 😤 #ONENextGen2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/JWrcVcLBwI

Tang Kai coming for the throne at ONE 160

With this victory, the 26-year-old fighter would go on to build a stunning win streak of nine straight wins in total. Most of these wins were won by KO. These victories secured him a title shot against the ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le.

China's Tang is looking to dethrone the featherweight king at ONE 160 on August 26. In the press conference which announced the fight, Tang Kai said he will aim to retire Le. Tang explained:

“I respect him a lot, but he’s also 36 years old. I think he should really be considering retirement. This could be his retirement fight maybe. He has a beautiful family – after this one, he should go back to them and have a normal life.”

Both fighters are on knockout win streaks and will be looking to end each others' night at ONE 160. For this ONE Featherweight World Title fight, judges will likely not be needed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik