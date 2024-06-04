WATCH: Tawanchai, Jo Nattawut nearly blow the roof off Lumpinee Stadium in exhilarating kickboxing exchange

Many thrilling fights have been held under the ONE Championship banner through the years. But not many top the one that happened between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut last December at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion and the third-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender duked it out in a kickboxing bout that lasted all three rounds.

Tawanchai and Nattawut fought as if their careers depended on it as they pulled no punches, with the former receiving a ton of chopping leg kicks while the latter absorbed some heavy punches.

In a fight filled with breathtaking showcases of world-class striking, ONE Championship shared some of the best moments on Instagram.

When the final bell rang, it was Tawanchai who did just enough to defeat Nattawut via unanimous decision in the eyes of the judges to claim his seventh victory in the promotion.

Tawanchai glad to have full training camp for Jo Nattawut rematch

Because of the magic they produced, ONE Championship saw fit to hold a rematch, which will take place in the main event of ONE 167 on Friday, June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The main difference between the rematch and their first bout is that it will be for Tawanchai's ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai revealed his elation in having a full fight camp to prepare for the rematch:

"In the last fight, I didn't have time to prepare and couldn't make any game plan for him. But for this fight, I prepared 100 percent. I think I can perform better."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.