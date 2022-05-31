Watch: Tawanchai's cold-blooded ONE Championship debut

Imagine you're fighting for the biggest martial arts organization in the world, ONE Championship. In front of a global audience, you're fired up and bringing your A-game. Despite all that, however, you're still losing the fight. To make it worse, your opponent looked bored while beating the hell out of your bloodied face.

That's exactly what Sean Clancy was feeling when he was having his living daylight blasted out of him by a very stoic Tawanchai PK.Saenhai. The fight took place in 2021 and was the Thai's ONE Championship debut.

As far as debuts go, there's nothing more frighteningly dominant than Tawanchai's beatdown of Clancy. Right off the bat, you'd notice a glaring difference in the speed with which Tawanchai throws his strikes as compared to Clancy. There's just a clear and wide gap between the techniques of the two. Tawanchai looked like he's in a sped-up footage while Clancy looked like he was punching underwater.

The fight looked like a seasoned Muay Thai coach sparring with his high-level students. Tawanchai was ice-cold, relaxed and absolutely merciless against the damaged and vulnerable Irishman.

Considering that Clancy is a former WBC Muay Thai champion, the way Tawanchai starched him shows just how many levels the Thai is above everyone else. Wait until the end of the fight to know what we mean...

Watch the full match highlights here:

Tawanchai makes his ONE Championship main event debut at ONE 156

After just three bouts at ONE Championship, Tawanchai has been granted his first main event spot.

ONE 158, which is happening on June 3, was to be headlined by a title fight between strawweight champion Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks. After the aforementioned title fight got cancelled, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai's fight with debuting Niclas Larsen was promoted to the main event.

In the co-main event spot, someone's definitely going to sleep. Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il, two of the most dangerous bantamweight knockout artists, will collide. The two scary powerhouses will lock horns to possibly determine who will face champion Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes for the title.

Meanwhile, jiu-jitsu legend and submission grappling icon Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida will finally get to fight inside the cage again. The heavyweight grappling savant has already had two of his matches canceled in the past two events leading up to ONE 156.

This time, he's facing Aussie fighter Simon Carson and we we're crossing our fingers that this bout won't get canceled again.

