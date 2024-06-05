WATCH: Tawanchai shows why he’s a menace in kicking spree of Nabil Anane, PK Saenchai teammates

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is imposing in training as much as he is during competitions. That makes him one of the fiercest fighters in the sport right now.

This was recently spotlighted by ONE Championship in a video post on Instagram, where he can be seen dishing out various powerful kicks to send fellow ONE fighter Nabil Anane and other PK Saenchai teammates crashing to the canvas in training.

The post is in line with Tawanchai's upcoming title defense against familiar foe Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Check out the post below:

ONE 167 will mark the third time that Tawanchai will be defending the featherweight Muay Thai gold, which he seized from former divisional king Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

The contest is also a rematch between the Thai superstar and 'Smokin'' Jo, who featured in a tightly fought featherweight kickboxing showdown last October, which the former won by unanimous decision.

ONE 167 will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tawanchai says he is fully ready for rematch with Jo Nattawut

Tawanchai PK Saenchai admits that he struggled against Jo Nattawut in their first encounter last October. However, he said that for their scheduled rematch this week, things will be different.

He highlighted that having a full training camp specifically for Nattawut as opposed to last time around has allowed him to craft a better game plan, which should propel him to an improved showing at ONE 167 on June 7 in Thailand.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion shared this in an interview with the promotion, saying:

"In the last fight, I didn't have time to prepare and couldn't make any game plan for him. But for this fight, I prepared 100 percent. I think I can perform better."

In their first encounter, Nattawut came in as a late-replacement opponent for Superbon, who was supposed to challenge for the featherweight Muay Thai gold in the October event before he withdrew because of injury.

The contest still pushed through but with Thai superstar facing Nattawut in a kickboxing duel, where the 25-year-old champion struggled in because of the last-minute adjustments he had to make. However, he went on to win the contest by unanimous decision.