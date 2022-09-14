Watch: Tawanchai sleeps Sean Clancy with one kick to the head

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai is one of the most impressive fighters in today's Muay Thai landscape. The 23-year-old earned all of his ONE Championship victories by way of knockout.

In his promotional debut, he faced Ireland's Sean Clancy. It was an impressive head-kick knockout win for the Thai fighter in this bout, marking his 125th professional career victory.

ONE Championship has now shared the entire fight for fans to view on YouTube, with the description:

"Before Thai superstar Tawanchai PK.Saenchai challenges featherweight Muay Thai king Petchmorakot Petchyindee for the gold at ONE 161 on September 29, relive his insane debut against Irish slugger Sean Clancy in 2021!"

Catch the full fight below:

Early on, the Irish fighter was looking to put pressure on Tawanchai but was getting countered with kicks and strong punches. Off a one-two combination, the Thai fighter earned a knockdown in round one. The frame ended with Tawanchai hammering his opponent with a series of elbows and punches.

In round two, the 23-year-old looked relaxed and composed as he landed strikes in combination. This round was effectively controlled by the Thai's lightning jab, cross, and rear kick.

In the third round, the 23-year-old wasted little time and landed an outside head kick that ended the fight. This knockout remains one of the best highlights in the history of ONE Championship's Muay Thai competition.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship wins a ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title shot, finishing Niclas Larsen with a LETHAL left cross!



#ONE158 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com Tawanchai PK.Saenchaiwins a ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title shot, finishing Niclas Larsen with a LETHAL left cross! Tawanchai PK.Saenchai 🇹🇭 wins a ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title shot, finishing Niclas Larsen with a LETHAL left cross!#ONE158 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com https://t.co/kribA78sfQ

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai is challenging for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship

In 2022, Tawanchai earned two impressive victories, both via knockout. The Thai fighter looked nearly flawless in these bouts and was able to earn a shot at the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

At ONE 161, he'll challenge Muay Thai featherweight king Petchmorakot Petchyindee. The reigning titleholder has been a dominant force for years. These two expert Muay Thai fighters are set to meet at ONE 161 on September 29.

On facing Petchmorakot, the challenger told ONE Championship:

“I think during that fight, [Petchmorakot] showed he’s got really good body conditioning. Overall, he’s a really good fighter. He’s got great punches. And if we are to fight, it’s going to be a really big and really impactful fight.”

The 23-year-old explained that he will be training even harder for this upcoming bout.

“When I fight Petchmorakot, I will train two or three times harder, and all my focus is going to be on taking that belt away from him. I know his game plan, I know who he is, I know how his game will be. I will read every step during the fight. My goal is to take that belt from him."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far