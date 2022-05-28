Watch: Tawanchai vs. Saemapetch ahead of the former's ONE 158 main event bout

Before he was given the main event spot at ONE 158, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai fought a brilliant fight against his friend and former training partner Saemapetch Fairtex earlier this year.

The pair have had a good relationship and have trained extensively together in the past. Both have tremendous respect for one another and it was for this reason that they never held back at trying to take each other's heads off.

Saemapetch was the last man to ever give the dominant ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao a real challenge in the circle. Against Tawanchai, some expected the Fairtex fighter to shine against his comrade. Instead, Tawanchai absolutely starched Saemapetch inside one round.

After an intense back-and-forth with both strikers exchanging hard teep kicks, punches, and roundhouses, Tawanchai knocked Saemapetch down with a nifty left hand. Shortly after the Fairtex standout beat the 10-count, Tawanchai put him down again for the count. It was as dominant as a performance can possibly get.

Tawanchai returns to headline ONE 158 against Niclas Larsen

After just three fights in ONE Championship, Tawanchai received his first main event spot at ONE 158. Initially planned to be headlined by a title bout between strawweight champion Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks, ONE 158 got a new main event after the aforementioned title bout got cancelled. Tawanchai PK.Saenchai will now face promotional newcomer Niclas Larsen in a headlining bout on the 13-fight card.

In the co-headlining fight, expect someone to go to sleep as two of the most dangerous bantamweight knockout artists will collide inside the cage. Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il have been putting away their opponents in violent fashion lately. It's about time these two powerhouses lock horns to determine who will fight Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes for the title next.

Meanwhile, jiu-jitsu icon and ONE heavyweight Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida will finally return to the cage at ONE 158. The heavyweight grappling marvel has had two matches canceled in the last two events he was supposed to be part of. Let's hope that Almeida's fight with Aussie fighter Simon Carson won't suffer the same fate as his previous planned bouts.

