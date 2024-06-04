WATCH: Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali flatlines Padetsuk Fairtex following fake glove touch

Teenage Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali has been on a impressive run since making his ONE Championship debut in February last year, winning his first five fights, four of which by way of knockout. One of those was the 16-second destruction of Thai Padetsuk Fairtex, who he made to pay after faking a glove touch to open his promotional debut.

That moment was captured in a recent Instagram post by ONE Championship, featuring the fake glove touch of Padetsuk to the solid right that Johan Ghazali threw to call it a night.

The post is in line with Johan Ghazali's return to the circle at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. There, he will battle veteran Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat of Vietnam, who is 18 years his senior, in a flyweight Muay Thai battle.

'Jojo' was last in action in December last year, where he made quick work of Mexican Edgar Tabares with a 36-second KO win. Nguyen, meanwhile, made his return to ONE after nearly four years also in December but lost to Bosnian Denis Puric.

ONE 167 will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Ghazali believes he holds a number of advantages over Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167

Rising ONE Championship star Johan Ghazali believes he holds a number of inherent advantages over Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in their scheduled clash at ONE 167 on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand. He said he would look to capitalize on them in coming up with another victory.

He made this known in an interview with the Borneo Post last month, detailing the things that should do it for him at ONE 167, saying:

"I think I can overcome him with my youth, recovery, and strength. That is something that I hope to use when fighting him next month."

Ghazali is coming off an impressive 36-second knockout of Mexican Edgar Tabares back in December, his fourth KO victory in five fights to date since making his promotional debut in February 2023.

He is out to continue rolling, with the end view of earning a world title shot at some point.