WATCH: Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali goes from beating people in the ring to learning tough lessons from his fighter mom

18-year-old Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali might be capable of bulldozing through his opponents with ease, but the one person he will never overcome is his mother — former Muay Thai athlete Jennana Johnson.

Before he takes on hardened veteran Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, the promotion posted an Instagram video of how Ghazali's toughness inside the circle is no match for his mother.

Check out the video below:

Combat sports fans can thank Johnson for pushing him to try Muay Thai at a young age despite his initial hesitation. Her encouragement led him to fall in love with 'The Art of Eight Limbs' and succeed in it, eventually garnering the attention of ONE's talent scouts.

The budding phenom showcased his potential when he burst onto the scene through ONE Friday Fights, notching four straight wins to earn a six-figure main roster contract.

However, he has dropped two of his last four appearances, which makes his 135-pound Muay Thai bout with Paez his most important fight yet in the eyes of fans.

ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Johan Ghazali hints at improved boxing abilities thanks to new gym

Johan Ghazali is always looking for an opportunity to round out his skill set, which led to him joining the famed Superbon Training Center in Thailand.

Speaking recently with Goated Combat, the Malaysian-American shared:

"I can tell you it's nothing big of a secret on what we're working on at Superbon Training Camp. But honestly, I've been working a lot on my boxing. You know, I thought my boxing was good."

Watch the entire interview below:

