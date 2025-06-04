WATCH: Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali rocks Bangkok with brutal finish of Mexican slugger in his Amazon debut

Johan Ghazali had his first opportunity to showcase his one-shot knockout power on the main roster of ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 17 in December 2023. Welcoming him to the big leagues was the tough-nosed Edgar Tabares.

The Muay Thai rising star wasted no time enacting his proven-and-tested high-pressure style on the Mexican power puncher. Barely 30 seconds into their battle, 'Jojo' knocked out Tabares with a monstrous blow to the liver.

Check out the finishing sequence from multiple angles below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

In June 2024, the 18-year-old attempted to claim his sixth straight win when he fought Vietnamese veteran Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167. Unfortunately, 'No. 1' snapped his impressive streak via unanimous decision.

After bouncing back from that defeat with a buzzer-beating knockout of Josue Cruz in September, Ghazali suffered another setback courtesy of fellow rising star Johan Estupinan this past January.

The Malaysian-American will look to get back on track at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video on Friday, June 6, where he will face Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai bout.

Johan Ghazali is viewing upcoming Diego Paez encounter as a pivotal moment for his career

Feeling as if his back is against the wall entering his bout with Diego Paez inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Johan Ghazali is raring to pull out all the stops for a victory.

He told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"I think at this stage, I'd say probably this is my most important fight. You know, coming off a loss, I really need to prove something here. So, training and my focus is 100 percent. 100 percent aiming to get the win."

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

