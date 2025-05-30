WATCH: Thai-Algerian phenom Nabil Anane perfectly telegraphs his guillotine-like knee strikes in the clinch

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane is far and away the tallest fighter in the division, and he has used his absurd 80-inch reach that comes with his height advantage to perfection.

Though he can coast to victory simply by peppering his opponents with strikes from a safe distance, the 6-foot-4 phenom prefers to get right into their airspace and initiate the action in the clinch. This strategy, more often than not, leads to him landing some highlight reel-worthy knees.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared some of his most memorable knee strikes in an Instagram post.

Check out the entire video below:

The knee strike in the clinch has been an invaluable tool in Anane's arsenal. He methodically worked his way up the 145-pound Muay Thai division following a knockout loss in his June 2023 promotional debut.

The Thai-Algerian bounced back from that heartbreaker by forging a seven-fight winning streak, highlighted by unforgettable finishes of Nakrob Fairtex in September 2023, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in July 2024, and Nico Carrillo this past January at ONE 170.

Anane's stoppage victory over 'King of the North' earned him the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Nabil Anane delivered his best overall performance yet in March

Nabil Anane starred in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year at ONE 172 this past March, as he finally got his long-awaited wish: a rematch with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Unlike their June 2023 encounter, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative was evidently more comfortable going up against the Thai superstar this time around.

The 21-year-old unleashed a storm of offense throughout all three rounds, and he even closed out the opening round with a monstrous knockdown of 'The Kicking Machine'. When the dust settled, judges awarded Anane's stunning performance with a unanimous decision victory.

