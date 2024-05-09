WATCH: Thai gunslinger Saemapetch explodes in a furious flurry that quickly folds Kulabdam in 2021 duel

Muay Thai fighters are among the most respected combat sports athletes because of their relentless fighting spirit and ONE Championship star Saemapetch Fairtex has consistently given fans plenty of reasons to watch his bouts.

With a career record of 127-20 with just one draw, Saemapetch is no stranger to getting into a firefight even in his 14-fight ONE Championship career, with one of his most iconic finishes coming in 2021 against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai.

Known by ONE fans for his headhunting tendencies during a fight, Saemapetch was focused on sapping Kulabdam's energy by going to his body which led to him getting the knockout finish by way of a straight punch to his midsection.

Check out Saemapetch's two-shot body punch knockout of his fellow Thai fighter in the video posted by ONE Championship on Instagram below.

Following this performance, Saemapetch would rack up four more wins with three finishes, plus a unanimous decision win.

His most recent outing saw him get his revenge against Mohamed Younes Rabah via TKO earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 19 in Bangkok.

Saemapetch gunning for first winning streak since early 2023

The Fairtex Training Center product will enter the Circle hoping to claim his first winning streak of the year at the expense of Scottish star Nico Carrillo when they meet in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout on July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23.

With his fellow countrymen cheering him on inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Saemapetch would love nothing more than to reward their support with his fifth knockout under ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.