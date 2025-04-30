WATCH: Thai icon Nong-O Hama shows why taunting him is the worst decision anyone could make

Renowned for his devastating knockout power in the sport of Muay Thai, Nong-O Hama is not someone that many should play mind games with in a bout.

Ad

Alaverdi Ramazanov found that out the hard way when he stepped up to challenge Nong-O for his then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 1, held at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in January 2023.

Check out the matchup's highlights uploaded on ONE Championship's Instagram page:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

At the ceremonial weigh-ins, Ramazanov attempted to get under Nong-O's skin by mimicking a gun gesture during their intense face-off.

Ramazanov backed up the bravado in the opening round, coming out guns blazing and forcing Nong-O on the back foot with a barrage of powerful combinations.

In the second stanza, Ramazanov continued to dictate the pace, using his reach advantage to pepper Nong-O with sharp push kicks and follow-up hooks.

However, Nong-O found his rhythm in the third frame as he closed the distance and unleashed a diverse array of strikes from mid-range.

Ad

Sensing the Ramazanov was fading, the hometown hero remembered the Russian's pre-fight taunt and turned up the heat with vicious shots to the body and head.

A thunderous left hook to the body sealed the deal, sending Ramazanov crashing to the canvas — unable to beat the referee's 10-count.

Nong-O Hama reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 31

Nong-O Hama has an important business to settle when he suits up for action in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.

Ad

There, the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion gets to run it back with No. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Konthoranee Sor Sommai in a rematch of their initial encounter this past February, where the latter eked out a razor-thin split decision victory to spoil the Thai legend's debut at 135 pounds.

ONE Fight Night 31 emanates live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, and fans in North America can catch the action for free on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.