WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O Hama breaks down the genius trick behind his lethal roundhouse kick

There is little doubt in the mind of combat sports fans that Muay Thai fighters possess one-shot knockout power and the legendary Nong-O Hama has demonstrated it repeatedly throughout his long career.

Since joining ONE Championship in 2018, Nong-O has won 10 out of his 12 bouts and also posted a five-fight winning streak where he finished the likes of English Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison and Brazilian brawler Felipe Lobo.

Developing such power takes a ton of commitment from the fighter's side plus a trainer that understands how they can bring out the best of the athlete during fight camp.

There are many go-to attacks that Nong-O uses, but his most ardent fans and eagle-eyed viewers would notice that one move that he constantly uses is the roundhouse kick to the body.

While it may appear simple, there are a lot of smaller details that could spell the difference between delivering the one-shot knockout.

ONE Championship recently shared on Instagram a short instructional video on how Nong-O throws his signature move with commentator and former fighter Mitch Chilson.

Nong-O to face Thai knockout artist on April 5

The legendary Muay Thai star is prepared to enthrall fans all over the world once more when he takes to the ONE ring at ONE Friday Fights 58 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on April 5.

His opponent then will be Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai - a rising sensation who is currently on a four-fight winning streak where he has finished off his last three opponents.

The entire card will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel or the ONE Super App. Additionally, check your local listings on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location.