WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O Hama makes mincemeat out of Hiroaki Suzuki's ribs in brutal Bangkok mauling

Fans were reminded of Nong-O Hama's sheer dominance during his career resurgence in ONE Championship when he successfully defended the coveted ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title for the very first time.

This took place in the headliner of ONE: Warriors of Light, held before an energetic crowd at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2019. There, he clashed with Japanese challenger Hiroaki Suzuki.

Watch the highlights of that matchup posted by the promotion through its official YouTube account:

In the bout, Suzuki abosorbed the full brunt of Nong-O's powerful right lead roundhouse kicks over the course of 15 minutes, enduring the relentless assault until the final bell.

Though Suzuki refused to go down without a fight, Nong-O welcomed it with open arms by prolonging the agony of the Japanese striker as he intensified his punishing offense in every round.

In the end, all three judges scored the contest in Nong-O's favor, awarding him a clear-cut unanimous decision victory.

Nong-O went on to defend the divisional crown six more times before relinquishing it to Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023.

Nong-O Hama has sights set on victory at ONE Fight Night 31

With his five-round drubbing of Hiroaki Suzuki resurfacing on social media, it's safe to assume that Nong-O Hama seeks to turn back the clock to put forth a vintage performance in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

There, the Thai legend will get to run it back with No. 3 flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, happening live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

