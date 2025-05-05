  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O Hama overcomes adversity, outshines Kongthoranee in second Bangkok duel

WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O Hama overcomes adversity, outshines Kongthoranee in second Bangkok duel

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified May 05, 2025 12:00 GMT
Nong-O utterly dominated Kongthoranee in their ONE Fight Night 31 rematch. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Nong-O utterly dominated Kongthoranee in their ONE Fight Night 31 rematch. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

Muay Thai great Nong-O Hama viewed his flyweight Muay Thai rematch with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 last Friday, May 2, as an opportunity to rewrite history. He did that and more with arguably his best showing ever under the ONE Championship banner.

Ad

Believing he deserved to have won their first meeting in February, Nong-O promised that fans would see his best version yet in their rematch.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion made good on his words in the opening round. He rattled Kongthoranee's confidence with vicious kick-based attacks and supplemented it with hand combos as the 28-year-old struggled to respond.

Though the Sor Sommai product showed signs of life by nearly dropping Nong-O in the second round, the living legend secured the unanimous decision win in the third round with a terrifying display of offensive prowess.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the highlights of their fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

youtube-cover
Ad

Putting on a show for the fans while also leveling his head-to-head series with Kongthoranee earned the Evolve MMA affiliate a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 31 on demand.

Nong-O predicted how Kongthoranee rematch would go

Days before he went to war with Kongthoranee for a second time, Nong-O made it public that he would only throw power shots and focus on defending himself from Kongthoranee, which was precisely how their bout played out.

Ad

The 38-year-old megastar told the world's largest martial arts promotion:

"To fight with him, I have to focus on heavy blows and defending myself well. Don't trade with him. If I block well enough, he can't do anything to me."
About the author
Karl Batungbacal

Karl Batungbacal

Twitter icon

Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.

Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.

On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.

Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications