WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O Hama shows off the battle scars in his preparation for Kongthoranee redo at ONE Fight Night 31

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama's legendary status in Muay Thai is built on dedication and hard work, not just in the ring, but most especially in the lead-up to a fight.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared an Instagram video of Nong-O during training camp to show fans how seriously he takes his training sessions with the world-famous Trainer Gae.

Watch the video below:

While others might wince at seeing Nong-O go through so much punishment in training camp, his commitment to surpassing his limits is one of the main reasons why he started his ONE tenure on a 10-fight winning streak and captured the inaugural 145-pound Muay Thai crown in February 2019.

However, time has not been kind to the Evolve MMA affiliate as he is currently on a two-fight losing streak, with rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai handing him a split-decision defeat in his 135-pound flyweight Muay Thai debut two months ago.

Nong-O will have an opportunity to get his win back when they cross paths again in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Nong-O hints at prioritizing offense over defense in Kongthoranee rematch

Nong-O understands what went wrong in his first fight with Kongthoranee, and he is determined not to repeat his mistakes in their second encounter.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the decorated Thai great revealed part of his game plan for ONE Fight Night 31:

"I try to fight to land more hits, put more pressure, keep Kongthoranee confused in our fight, and then hurt him as much as possible."

