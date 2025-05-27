WATCH: Thai legends Saenchai, Rodtang get a little too real with their Muay Thai drills while playing football

Football is the only sport in Thailand that rivals its national sport, Muay Thai, in popularity, so it is unsurprising that many Thai athletes enjoy both. ONE Championship megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon and the iconic Saenchai recently put a twist on the team sport by incorporating their Muay Thai backgrounds.
Before they squared off on the pitch on opposite teams, the legend and the future all-time great engaged in a light-hearted sparring session that featured some fight-ending strikes had they been thrown with full force.
Check out the entire video below, which Saenchai posted on his Instagram:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Though Rodtang and Saenchai were just joking around, a bout between them in their primes would be worthy of superfight status owing to their exemplary striking arsenals. Despite the latter having the advantage of experience on his side, it is possible that 'The Iron Man' could pull off the upset in a hypothetical showdown because of his otherworldly durability.
The Jitmuangnon Gym product has been an absolute terror in ONE since arriving in September 2018, claiming 17 wins in 19 fights while competing in Muay Thai and kickboxing. He also starred in a historic mixed-rules bout with the now-retired former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson in March 2022.
Rodtang might compete again before the year ends
Rodtang produced a strong Knockout of the Year contender this past March when he finished Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa at ONE 172. While he is gearing up for the rigors of fatherhood, the 27-year-old might have another bout before 2025 comes to a close.
The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion recently caught the attention of fans when he teased on his Facebook that something big will happen soon. He wrote:
"Good news is coming. Stay tuned and let's go forward together."