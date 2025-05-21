“Let’s go forward together” - Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon hints at his impending fight in ONE Championship

Rodtang Jitmuangnon just hinted at his next possible super fight in ONE Championship.

The Thai megastar is coming off one of the most pivotal wins of his career when he plastered Japanese icon Takeru Segawa in their flyweight kickboxing contest at ONE 172's main event at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Following his epic victory in March, Rodtang shared on Facebook that his next match is sooner than later.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon posted:

"Good news is coming. Stay tuned and let’s go forward together."

Rodtang, who held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title for more than 1,900 days, is one of this generation's greatest Muay Thai artists.

'The Iron Man' ruled over the flyweight Muay Thai class from 2019 to 2024, only relinquishing the throne after he missed weight for his supposed world title defense against Jacob Smith at ONE 169 in November 2024.

In his ONE Championship tenure, Rodtang faced off against some of the world's best fighters, including ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, MMA legend Demetrious Johnson, and the three-division K-1 champion Takeru.

No date and opponent have been announced for Rodtang's comeback, but fans have already bombarded ONE Championship's social media pages for their picks.

One such fighter is the legendary Nong-O Hama.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is coming off a brilliant unanimous decision win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 31 earlier this month.

Colombian rising star Johan Estupinan hopes to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the future

Rodtang Jitmuangnon always had a target on his back, and one fighter aiming at the Thai megastar is Johan Estupinan.

The Colombian spitfire is the number five contender in the flyweight Muay Thai ranks, and he believes a match against the former divisional king would be an inevitable development.

Estupinan told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

"Rodtang is a very interesting opponent. He’s very explosive, [and can be a good fight] in the division."

Estupinan, though, has a match lined up next month when he takes on Taiki Naito in a flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, US primetime.

ONE Fight Night 32 emanates from the historic Lumpinee Stadium, and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

