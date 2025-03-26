WATCH: Thai megastar Rodtang gets love from Jonathan Di Bella, Phetjeeja after KO win over Takeru at ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon's emphatic victory in the main event of ONE 172 last Sunday, March 23, wasn't just met with cheers from fans around the world. It also earned the admiration of his peers.

There, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion only needed 80 seconds to put away Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in a 135-pound kickboxing super-fight, happening before a partisan crowd inside Japan's fabled Saitama Super Arena.

Right from the get-go, 'The Iron Man' compelled Takeru to respect his vaunted punching power as he charged forward with his signature aggression to immediately put his opponent on the backfoot.

Sensing an opportunity, Rodtang unleashed a barage of strikes, each finding its mark on 'The Natural Bone Krusher's' head.

Rodtang then detonated a crushing left hook, sending Takeru reeling toward the ropes. Smelling blood, he launched another left hand, flooring the Japanese in a dazed and confused state.

Despite his best efforts to return to his feet and beat the count, Takeru simly ran out of time. Referee Olivier Coste had seen enough, waving it off at the 1:20 mark of the very first round in favor of Rodtang.

When Rodtang headed back to the dugout, he was greeted by pats on the back from fellow athletes Jonathan Di Bella and Phetjeeja.

Di Bella and Phetjeeja also had their hand raised in triumph in their respective outings at ONE 172 last weekend.

Di Bella captured the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship in a grueling five-round war against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao by unanimous decision, while Phetjeeja outpointed Kana Morimoto to successfully defend the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

Rodtang may face Jonathan Haggerty later this year

With fans and pundits alike eager to know what's next for Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong mentioned as a potential opponent during the post-ONE 172 press conference.

Rodtang and Haggerty are no stranger to each other, having fought twice for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

When they meet for the third time, there's a chance that Haggerty's ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title will be at stake since Rodtang has publicly declared his intention to compete in kickboxing once again.

