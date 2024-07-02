WATCH: Thai megastar Superbon makes flying knees look like child's play in training session with famed coach Trainer Gae

Thailand has produced many combat sports stars that have called ONE Championship their home and kickboxing sensation Superbon is among the most globally recognized fighters from the 'Land of Smiles'.

The head of the Superbon Training Camp is coming off a spectacular victory against longtime rival Marat Grigorian in their trilogy bout which had the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship up for grabs this past April at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Despite that accomplishment, Superbon is not resting on his laurels and is spending his time back in the lab again to work on his already magnificent striking capabilities with the world-famous Trainer Gae.

Trending

ONE Championship shared Superbon's workout session with Trainer Gae via Instagram and he looks every bit deadlier than ever.

Following his win over Grigorian, Superbon's record under the world's largest martial arts promotion currently stands five wins with two knockout finishes under his belt.

Superbon, fellow Thai superstar gets high praise from Thai great following ONE Friday Fights 68

ONE Championship fans last saw the former undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion last Friday, June 28 at ONE Friday Fights 68, but in a different capacity.

Superbon and the legendary Nong-O Hama played their part as cornermen in guiding former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world titlist Petchtanong Petchfergus to a second-round TKO victory against Alaverdi Ramazanov.

Speaking with Sportskeeda following his comeback victory, Petchtanong could not understate how important Superbon and Nong-O were to his success and said:

"I consider myself very lucky to have these two beside me because there were so many times that I felt I wanted to give up and end my career here. But they always reminded me I have to keep going."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback