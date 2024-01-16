WATCH: Thai megastars Stamp, Superbon perfect their craft in technical sparring session at Fairtex Training Center

The passion and pursuit of excellence for Muay Thai fighters are important for Thai athletes, especially learning from each other. A perfect example of this was the recent visit of former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn to the Fairtex Training Center.

Superbon was spotted doing light sparring with ONE Championship’s only three-sport world champion, Stamp Fairtex, and the promotion shared a short clip of it on their Instagram account.

They captioned the video with:

In the video, Stamp was seen trying to be aggressive against Superbon, but she was quickly tamed with a quick right counter. The 33-year-old then gave the reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion a friendly punch to the body that instantly folded her down the mat.

This is a common practice for Thai fighters to visit other gyms to train, especially when they have friends in a specific gym.

Superbon helps Stamp to prepare for first world title defense against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 166

The world’s largest martial arts organization continues to beef up its first-ever event in Qatar on March 1 for ONE 166, which will happen inside the Lusail Sports Arena, as Stamp Fairtex is scheduled to defend her ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title against No. 2-ranked divisional contender Denice Zamboanga.

That recent training clip of Superbon Singha Mawynn with Stamp signals that he is helping her prepare for her first world title defense. This addition of ONE Championship to the Stamp-Zamboanga championship bout has now totaled the world title fights in the Qatar card to five. The loaded card will be headlined by the ONE middleweight MMA world title match between reigning world champion Reinier de Ridder and ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin.