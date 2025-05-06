WATCH: Thai phenom Kongthoranee shares a heartwarming exchange with his son after a tough loss to Nong-O

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai may have come up short in a grueling flyweight Muay Thai showdown against Thai legend Nong-O Hama in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 last Friday, May 2, but he had every reason to smile afterward when he encountered one of his biggest sources of inspiration.

Ad

Outside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand — the venue for the U.S primetime spectacle — the Thai rising star held back his emotions as he embraced his son tightly and kissed him, assuring the young boy that everything was going to be all right.

This touching moment was captured by ONE Championship and later shared on its official Instagram page.

Check out the clip below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

Kongthoranee initially aimed to replicate his previous success against Nong-O, having edged him out via split decision this past February to spoil his compatriot's flyweight debut.

But in the rematch, the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion came in with a different agenda — determined to avenge the loss. Nong-O opened aggressively, unleashing his patented combinations to put Kongthoranee on the defensive early.

Midway through the second round, Kongthoranee appeared to gain control, staggering Nong-O with a powerful left hand.

Ad

However, Nong-O quickly recovered and came back with a vengeance, hammering Kongthoranee with his signature body kicks and shifting his momentum in his favor.

The third and final frame saw both men engage in explosive exchanges, but it was Nong-O's technical brilliance and pinpoint accuracy that ultimately stood out.

In the end, Nong-O cruised to a unanimous decision, sealing his redemption against Kongthoranee.

Kongthoranee has to work double time

Following a tough loss to Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 31, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai now faces an uphill battle in the highly competitive flyweight Muay Thai division.

Ad

The defeat puts his No. 3 ranking at risk, with Nong-O potentially taking his spot and breaking into the weight class' top five for the first time.

Still, this isn't unfamiliar territory for Kongthoranee. But for him to climb his way back up the ladder, he must dig deep and put in the same relentless effort as before.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.