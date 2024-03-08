WATCH: Thai phenom Phetjeeja’s sensational rise from fighting against men to beating the legendary Anissa Meksen

Adversity can push any regular person to their breaking point which forces them to look themselves in the mirror and ask whether they are ready to answer to the challenges or give up entirely.

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom has broken through every glass ceiling standing in her way and will now look to become an undisputed champion come Friday, March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20.

The interim atomweight kickboxing world titleholder will get her shot at greatness when she shares the ONE Circle with the legendary and current ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd in the main event.

Many would be quick to say that ‘The Queen’ stands little chance at defeating the legend that is Todd, but if only fans knew of how much effort she put in to become the fighter she is now, they would understand why she is one of the promotion’s foremost fighters in the new generation.

Lucky for them, ONE Championship happily obliged in recounting Phetjeeja’s grassroots fighting career which includes her having won over 100 bouts by the age of 10 - against boys, no less.

Phetjeeja details plans following unification bout with Janet Todd

It is not entirely unheard of for a fighter to outline what lies ahead of them in their careers because of how valuable it can be for their future goals. In Phetjeeja’s case, a return to her beloved Muay Thai is certainly in the cards as she revealed in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA.

But before anything else though, ‘The Queen’ will need to put on the performance of a lifetime against ‘JT’ in front of her countrymen inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.