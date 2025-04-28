WATCH: Thai slugger Kongthoranee Sor Sommai's collection of mind-bending KOs in ONE Championship

Third-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has carved out his place in the minds of ONE Championship fans when it come to discussions about who "the next big thing" is in the ever-stacked 135-pound Muay Thai division because of hsis one-shot knockout power.
The Thai standout debuted in ONE through the ONE Friday Fights circuit in February 2023, with a superb short left hook knockout of compatriot Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn. Despite a setback against Petsukumvit Boi Bangna in April that year, Kongthoranee responded with a seven-fight winning streak, two of which came via knockout.
The world's largest martial arts promotion reminded fans of his knockout capabilities by compiling all three of his finishes in a single Instagram post.
Check out the post below:
This past February, Kongthoranee earned the biggest win of his career, as he defeated inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in the latter's flyweight Muay Thai debut.
But because it was a split-decision win for Kongthoranee, many were, and still are, convinced that it should have gone Nong-O's way.
The Sor Sommai product will have an opportunity to prove them wrong when he rematches the Muay Thai legend at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Kongthoranee gunning for knockout against Nong-O
Kongthoranee has heard all the discussion about him lucking out in defeating Nong-O the first time around, which is why he plans to deliver a jaw-dropping finish in their rematch.
The 28-year-old exclusively told Sportskeeda MMA:
"Well, you know, since you have already mentioned the knockout, I guess I have to go for a knockout. Because I don't want the scores. I want the clear-cut."
ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.