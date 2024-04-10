WATCH: Thai star Rodtang, Aussie three-sport phenom Danial Williams go to absolute war in 2021

When two elite-level strikers meet inside the ONE Championship circle, it is almost a sure thing that there will be no shortage of action from bell to bell. Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Danial Williams proved just that in 2021.

At ONE on TNT I, the Bangkok-based warrior sought to welcome 'Mini T' to the promotion in explosive fashion.

'The Iron Man' entered the bout on a vaunted nine-fight winning streak that saw him topple the likes of Jonathan Haggerty (twice), Sok Thy, and Petchdam Petchyindee impressively to establish himself as a soon-to-be global phenomenon.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion got into a back-and-forth throughout the contest with Williams as the Aussie vet just simply would not relent.

Faced with adversity plus a massive cut on his left eyebrow, the debuting Williams continued to keep pushing forward despite being met by 'The Iron Man's' stinging elbows.

But just as it has happened nine times prior, the flyweight Muay Thai kingpin would find himself the winner via unanimous decision, with Williams impressing fans for his willingness to stay in the pocket and trade with the ferocious Thai megastar.

Rodtang called out by longtime Muay Thai vet

Fans have not seen the Jitmuangnon Gym superstar inside the circle for quite some time now as he has been rehabbing an injury to his left hand, but that has not stopped other fighters from eyeing a fight with him.

Battle-tested Muay Thai veteran Denis Puric left with the victory at ONE Fight Night 21 last Friday, April 5, and lobbied for a ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title bout with Rodtang in his post-fight interview.

'The Bosnian Menace' is as hardy as they come and despite being 13 years older than Rodtang, he very well could be the one to end the Thai's five-year reign.

