WATCH: Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon quickly puts Superlek in top spot in blind ranking of ONE 172 stars

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon did not hesitate to give ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 his hard-earned respect ahead of their respective bouts at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

In an Instagram video shared by ONE, 'The Iron Man' was asked to blindly rank five of his peers competing at ONE 172, namely Superlek, ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, former three-division K-1 kickboxing king Takeru Segawa, and Japanese standout Masaaki Noiri.

When he heard Superlek's name, he immediately gave 'The Kicking Machine' the top spot, jokingly citing Superlek's September 2023 victory over him in their legendary Muay Thai clash as his main reason for doing so.

Ad

Trending

Watch the entire video below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Having Superlek atop that list of formidable strikers is a sentiment many also hold owing to the Kiatmoo9 Gym star's 11-fight winning streak that dates back to his unanimous decision win over Taiki Naito in May 2022.

Superlek will attempt to become the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion by defeating interim 145-pound Muay Thai king Anane in their unification bout at ONE 172.

Rodtang is eager to showcase his brand of striking at ONE 172

Rodtang is set to have the biggest fight of his seven-year ONE tenure at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, where he will trade leather with Takeru in a flyweight kickboxing bout.

Ad

In a recent interview with BJPenn.com, the Jitmuangnon Gym athlete explained his excitement behind their showdown:

"I think I became famous because of Japan. I've been waiting for a chance to fight in Japan again. When I get this chance, I don't care which stadium I'm fighting in. Just going to Japan, I feel like I'm back in my second home."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.