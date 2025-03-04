WATCH: Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon unleashes his class in decisive beatdown of Jiduo Yibu in Bangkok

Rodtang Jitmuangnon's Muay Thai career is already the stuff of legends, though he has also flaunted his skills in the highly technical art of kickboxing. His total domination of Jiduo Yibu in January 2023 stands out most among his three bouts in the eight-ounce gloves.

Ad

Rodtang and 'The Eagle of Yi' had an action-packed three-rounder inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, with both fighters eager to showcase their quality.

Like his Muay Thai outings, 'The Iron Man' gradually gained control of the center and, in turn, the fight's momentum. Thanks to a knockdown late in the first round and the onslaught he unleashed for the remainder of the bout, Rodtang emerged with the unanimous decision win.

Ad

Trending

Relive the entire clash below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

This short trip down memory lane comes at a perfect time, as the Thai star will have his fourth kickboxing bout in just a few weeks.

Happening on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion will go toe-to-toe with hometown hero Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing super fight at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Takeru opens up on training camp preparations for Rodtang showdown

World-class fighters listen closely to what their bodies tell them, especially when preparing for a marquee bout. Former three-division K-1 world champion Takeru subscribed to this line of thinking when designing his training camp for ONE 172.

Ad

The 33-year-old Team Vasileus founder said in an interview with ONE:

"I had always sought to push myself to the limit in every fight camp leading up to all my fights. But, at this age, I feel that it may not be the best approach to preparing for my fight anymore."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.