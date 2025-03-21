WATCH: Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon zeroes in on Takeru during ONE 172's open workouts in Shibuya

The great Chinese military general and philosopher Sun Tzu wrote in The Art of War: "In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity." Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon paid heed to his words in the lead-up to his flyweight kickboxing megafight with Takeru Segawa at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Days before the Sunday, March 23 card, some of the event's competitors were in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan, for the open workouts. When it was time for Takeru to dazzle onlookers with his striking abilities on the stage, Rodtang and his team closely observed his movements from the sidelines, hoping to glean a part of his game plan.

Watch the entire video below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

While Rodtang can create a storm of offense at a moment's notice, fans tend to overlook, or outright forget, that his 16-win resume under the ONE banner would not have happened had he not diligently studied his opponents before facing them.

'The Iron Man' has been undefeated in three kickboxing matchups throughout his ONE tenure. But if he gets careless against 'The Natural Born Krusher', the Thai superstar could end up on the wrong end of a highlight-reel knockout.

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Superlek predicts his next opponent will be the winner between Rodtang, Takeru

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 expects the winner between Rodtang and Takeru to be his next challenger for the 135-pound kickboxing gold.

'The Kicking Machine' said as much in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"I believe that for me it's possible. Because I'm a kickboxing champion at flyweight and it's very possible that the winner [of Rodtang vs. Takeru] will face me."

Watch the entire interview below:

