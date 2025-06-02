WATCH: Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex sends Denver into meltdown with stunning body shot finish in her US debut

ONE Championship megastar Stamp Fairtex was among the featured fighters at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, 2023: the promotion's first-ever live event in the United States. In the undercard of the loaded 11-fight card, she went to war with American standout Alyse Anderson.

Ad

With both stars seeking to challenge then-reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee, they both wanted a statement victory.

That moment came in the second round for the Thai superstar, as she fired a kick to Anderson's liver that immediately dropped 'Lil Savage' for the knockout.

Watch the entire sequence below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

This performance booked Stamp's spot across Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world championship later that September.

Before they stepped inside the circle, Lee announced she was retiring from the sport and vacating the crown in light of her sister's, Victoria Lee, tragic passing in December 2022. The world title tilt was now for the undisputed crown.

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate went on to claim the gold with a spectacular TKO in the third round.

Ad

Stamp still ready to throw down with good friend Denice Zamboanga

Stamp and ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga were set to unify the gold at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1. But, Stamp suffered an injury setback during training camp and relinquished the gold, which led to Zamboanga being elevated to undisputed status.

Speaking with ONE, Stamp was clear that she is still prepared to face 'The Menace' when the time comes, saying:

Ad

"It's not that difficult because we're both professionals and we both have the same goal of becoming world champion. This fight, we both have a clear goal. She wants the belt, and I want to defend my belt."

The event has been rescheduled to June 2026 due to their fight and others falling through.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.