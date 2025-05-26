WATCH: Thai superstar Tawanchai goes sniping in brutal mauling of Danish standout in Singapore showdown

Tawanchai PK Saenchai offered an early preview of his dominance as the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion with a resounding performance against Niclas Larsen at ONE 158 in June 2022.

Facing the promotional newcomer behind closed doors at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the Thai sensation delivered a statement win, authoring a highlight-reel knockout in the second round of their featherweight Muay Thai joust.

From the outset, Tawanchai showcased his trademark blend of precision and power, staying a step ahead of the Danish striker. His pressure paid dividends early as he floored Larsen with a blistering combination in the opening round.

Though Larsen gamely returned to his feet and weathered the storm, the respite was short-lived. In the second frame, Tawanchai unleashed a solid left straight that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas.

This time, there was no getting up as the referee waved it off, sealing a spectacular finish.

The emphatic victory earned Tawanchai a shot at the division's top prize, setting up a world title clash with then-reigning champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161 just three months later.

In a masterful display, Tawanchai outpointed his compatriot via unanimous decision to claim the featherweight Muay Thai crown, a title he has since defended with authority.

Tawanchai looks to kickstart road to redemption later this year

However, Tawanchai PK Saenchai's momentum took a hit this past March at ONE 172, where he sought two-sport glory in the blockbuster spectacle's co-main event.

Squaring off with Japanese spitfire Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, the Thai standout suffered a third-round technical knockout — the first such loss of his tenure in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Despite the setback, Tawanchai remains undeterred. He is expected to return to action later this year to redeem himself.

