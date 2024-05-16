WATCH: Thai superstar Tawanchai, Jo Nattawut unleash fire in furious exchange in their first meeting at ONE Fight Night 15

The first meeting between reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and number three-ranked divisional contender Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15 in October 2023 was an absolute banger. Nattawut was a late replacement opponent for the injured Superbon and was expected to lose in a lopsided fashion.

However, he was able to push the 26-year-old phenom to three full rounds of action-packed bout.

ONE Championship highlighted a juncture in the match where they both landed significant strikes against each other. The promotion published the short clip on its official Instagram account, with the caption:

"What an EXCHANGE 💥 Will the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title showdown between Jo Nattawut and Tawanchai on June 7 at ONE 167 on @primevideo be just as ELECTRIC as their first encounter? 👀 @jonattawut @tawanchay_pk"

In the video, Tawanchai and Nattawut were seen throwing hands in multiple numbers and were able to inflict damage during the exchange. But despite the powerful strikes, no knockdown was scored between them.

Following that showdown, they both competed in a match last December and got the job done against their respective opponents to set up a massive showdown for the world title six months later.

Tawanchai and Nattawut to battle for ONE featherweight Muay Thai supremacy at ONE 167

Although they will be fighting in a different ruleset for their second encounter, the stakes are higher this time as the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title is on the line.

Tawanchai and Nattawut will be fighting in front of their compatriots inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, for the co-main event of the ONE 167 card on June 7.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

