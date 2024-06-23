WATCH: Thai wrecking ball Suablack's uppercut from hell flattens Shinji Suzuki

Thai wrecking ball Suablack is by far one of the most exciting strikers to watch at ONE Championship.

The Muay Thai brawler possesses an insane athletic ability to outpace opponents with his speed, while delivering a high volume of strikes from all angles. Take for instance, one of his first earlier fights in ONE against Japan's Shinji Suzuki.

The Muay Thai veteran didn't know what him when Suablack slipped passed his guard to land a devastating uppercut to the jaw.

This week, ONE Championship released footage of Suablack dropping Suzuki on the spot along with a caption on Instagram that said:

"That precision. Can Suablack score another insane finish against Kiamran Nabati on June 28 at ONE Friday Fights 68"?

Check out all the best fan reactions to Suablack's deadly punching attack below:

Watch 27 year-old Suablack extend his undefeated fight streak to 7 when he faces Russia's Kiamrian Nabati on June 28 at Friday Fights 68, which airs live from ONE FC's free app and/or YouTube channel.

"Being ranked in the top five is really important to me" - Suablack says his dreams would be complete if he's ranked among the top luminaries of his division

There's no doubt that Suablack wants to be remembered in history as one of the finest strikers in the stacked bantamweight division.

The previously unknown fighter is well underway of realizing his dreams much sooner than he expects.

He captured our attention with four straight victories to secure a six-figure contract with ONE Championship, and now with a victory over Muay Thai veteran Vladimir Kuzmin, Suablack has a good chance as any to fight a big name in the near future.

"Being ranked in the top five is really important to me because it means I'm close to the opportunity to challenge for a World Title," Suablack told ONE. "As long as my name is included in the rankings, it is beyond my dreams."