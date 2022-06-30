Watch: Thanh Le sends Ryogo Takahashi to the shadow realm with monster left hand

ONE featherweight world champion, Thanh Le, packs some serious power in his hands. He boasts nearly all of his victories by way of KO/TKO in his MMA career, including his impressive win over Ryogo Takahashi.

ONE Championship recently shared a clip of this thunderous knockout on Instagram.

"A FORCE 🤯 ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le defends his throne against Chinese powerhouse Tang Kai on 26 August at ONE 160!"

It took Thanh Le less than three minutes to knock out his opponent. For much of this bout, Takahashi aimed to keep his distance and was choosing not to engage, which was a wise decision against a powerful striker such as Le.

He was able to back Takahashi into the corner of the ring, where he landed a powerful punch that dropped his Japanese opponent. He then followed it up with a salvo of knees and one final shot to turn the lights out on his foe. The US-born Vietnamese fighter earned the victory at 2:51 of round one.

To watch the full fight, see below:

Thanh Le: The knockout champion

Vietnamese-American featherweight Thanh Le has made a massive impression in ONE Championship. The featherweight king is on a five-fight knockout winning streak. In his wave of destructive finishes, he picked up the ONE featherweight world title and defeated notable opponents such as Garry Tonon, Martin Nguyen, and others.

The US-born striker will defend his belt next against an equally dangerous knockout striker in Tang Kai from China. Tang earned his top contender position in ONE championship via a string of knockout victories, winning his last three in a row via KO/TKO in the first round. Most recently, the Chinese-born fighter stopped top contender Kim Jae Woong in just 2:07 of the very first round.

Le and Tang Kai are set to fight on August 26 in Singapore, as they headline ONE 160 with the featherweight world championship on the line. When the ONE 160 main event was announced, Le spoke about how much he was looking forward to facing off against his next opponent. In a press conference speaking to the media, he said:

"I’m super excited to face one of China’s best fighters... Another main event, another tough and skilled opponent. He’s got great feet, he’s quick, powerful. He’s knocked a few people out."

Two knockout strikers will meet at ONE 160 on August 26 in a dangerous, high stakes matchup that MMA fans are highly excited for.

