WATCH: The 5 most electrifying MMA matches of ONE Championship’s loaded 2023

ONE Championship closed out an incredible year with a loaded night of fights at ONE Friday Fights 46 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

As the promotion now turns its attention forward to an even bigger 2024, it's taking one look back at some of the most exciting scraps in the world of mixed martial arts courtesy of ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

“Relive the five most intense MMA firefights of 2023, featuring the grueling ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title rematch between Brazilian rivals Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker, the heavyweight MMA collision between Senegalese wrestling sensation "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane and BJJ legend Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida, AND MORE!”

Kicking off the list is the bout dubbed as ONE’s best MMA fight of the year. Stepping into the ring for a world title rematch at ONE Fight Night 7, Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker delivered a heavy-hitting affair that had fans in Bangkok and those watching around the world on the edge of their seats.

In the end, ‘Wonder Boy’ emerged victorious, forcing Lineker to throw in the towel just before the fifth and final round.

ONE Championship’s next heavyweight title contender emerges

Another instant classic featured on ONE Championship’s best of 2023 list is the ONE Fight Night 13 showdown between 17-time BJJ world champion Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida and ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane.

Competing for a potential world title opportunity, Almeida and Kane went toe-to-toe in a three-round war of attrition that has to be seen to be believed.

Going into the bout as a heavy favorite, ‘Buchecha’ was unable to muscle ‘Reug Reug’ down for much of the contest, ultimately leading to Kane’s unanimous decision victory over one of the most decorated grapplers in the history of the sport.

Which MMA fight of 2023 was your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below.